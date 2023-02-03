Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). 19,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 136,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,831.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Further Reading

