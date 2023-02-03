Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.23

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Andritz from €61.00 ($66.30) to €63.00 ($68.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Andritz ( OTCMKTS:ADRZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Andritz AG will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

