Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.23

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Andritz from €61.00 ($66.30) to €63.00 ($68.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
