Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.64 million ($1.47) -0.11 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($2.11) -1.80

Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -109.44% -51.25% Athira Pharma N/A -28.08% -27.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Athira Pharma 0 2 4 0 2.67

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 502.77%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 410.53%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

