Analyzing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -901.99% -490.33% -108.29% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 12.22 -$100.66 million ($6.65) -1.68 Opthea $90,000.00 3,346.55 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Opthea beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

