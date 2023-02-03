Analysts Issue Forecasts for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

