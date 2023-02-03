Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.85 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

