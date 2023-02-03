Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $15,175.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $15,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

