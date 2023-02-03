Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

