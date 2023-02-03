Amgen (AMG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,791.13

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $100.44 million and $47,791.13 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.00003616 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,055.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

