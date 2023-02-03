AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.84-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98. AMETEK also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.38. 1,301,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,888. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

