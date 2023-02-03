AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,178. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.01.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.