AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lessened by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 2.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.