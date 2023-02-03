American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 1,540,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,463. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About American International Group



American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

