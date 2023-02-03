American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 1.8 %

HOT.UN opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$223.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.