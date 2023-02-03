American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 84,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,246,000 after buying an additional 59,574 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

