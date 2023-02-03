American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

