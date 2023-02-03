Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.5 %

DOX stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 116,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,584. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

