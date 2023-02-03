Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.12.

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

