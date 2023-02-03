Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.12.
Amazon.com Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
