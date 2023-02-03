Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

