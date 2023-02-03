Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 6,516 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

