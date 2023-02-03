Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 4,496 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.38. 373,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

