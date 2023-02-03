Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 27,661 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,815,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,967,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

