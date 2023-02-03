Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,998 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

