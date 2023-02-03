Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. BAE Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in BAE Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in BAE Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

About BAE Systems

BAESY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 248,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $43.44.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.