Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 420,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,382. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

