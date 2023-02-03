Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. 1,044,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.