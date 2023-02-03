Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 1.7 %

RHHBY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 3,184,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roche Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.