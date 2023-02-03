Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,411. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.