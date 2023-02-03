Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

