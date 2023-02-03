Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485,922. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

