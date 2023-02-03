Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,140. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.