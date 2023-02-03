Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of HBI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.