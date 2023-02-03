Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 1,365,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.