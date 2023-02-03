Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.10. 406,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.