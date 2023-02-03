Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.61. 4,745,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

