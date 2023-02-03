AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,623 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,208. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.