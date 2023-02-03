AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,921. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading

