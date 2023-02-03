AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
