AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TRV traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,271. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

