AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

