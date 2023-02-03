AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 19,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $67,609.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,566.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 19,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $67,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,566.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $59,354.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,873 shares of company stock worth $376,819 in the last ninety days. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

RBOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 11,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $373.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.