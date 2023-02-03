AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,094. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

