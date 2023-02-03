AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.85. The stock had a trading volume of 869,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,633. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

