Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $126.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

