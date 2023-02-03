Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 37,072 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter.

BIZD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,221. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

