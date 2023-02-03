Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $137.70 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $137.70 million and $2.95 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.50 or 0.01432871 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007055 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015175 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00038617 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.93 or 0.01696012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

