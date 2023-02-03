Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.99. 109,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,644. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

