Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.38.

Allstate Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.89 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

