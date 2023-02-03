Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.70

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 430318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

