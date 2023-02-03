ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.80.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.46.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

